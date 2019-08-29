Telangana teen girl raped, murdered by 28-year-old man she met via Facebook

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Two days after a 15-year-old girl at Shankarpally Tanda of Mahabubnagar district went missing, police found her body about a kilometre away from home. The girl was allegedly bludgeoned to death brutally by Yenugu Naveen Reddy on Tuesday after she resisted his sexual advances.

Since the girl, Siri Harshini, went missing, parents had approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint. A case was registered and Jadcherla police had started the probe.

Upon checking her facebook account, they stumbled upon a suspicious character by name Yenugu Naveen Reddy. The 28-year-old had befriended Harshini, a class 10 student, on Facebook.

The police on late Wednesday night traced Naveen to Hyderabad. Upon further questioning, he confessed to having committed the crime, said police.

The body was recovered only on Friday and the case of missing person was altered to murder. According to Police, the girl was known to the accused via Facebook and they used to chat online as well as communicate over the phone.

Both the accused and the deceased had fake names on Facebook. Harshini was Anvika Anvi and Naveen was Bunny Reddy. However, the fake name could not save Naveen from being traced as police pursued digital footprints of the accused and tracked him down.

The accused is a native of Koheda village near Ibrahimpatnam, who runs a wheel alignment workshop at Alkapuri Colony in Nagole. Based on the clues, police nabbed the accused at Hayathnagar area on the late hours of Wednesday night and took him to Jadcharla.

Explaining the turn of events on the fateful day, police said that on the day when she went missing, at around 6 pm, the accused took the girl to a secluded place, a kilometre away from her residence near Shankarpally Tanda.

K Anji Reddy, Circle Inspector of Jadcharla said, "The accused tried to rape her. When she aggressively resisted his advances he pushed her against the rock and smashed her head with a boulder."

The police recovered the mortal remains of the victim and handed over the body to her family after an autopsy at the Community Health Centre.