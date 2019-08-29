Home States Telangana

Telangana's revenue staff to meet in September to announce future course of action

Revenue Employees Association has decided to convene a huge public meeting with 25,000 people in September to announce their action plan.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue Employees Association has decided to convene a huge public meeting with 25,000 people in September to announce their action plan. The VROs Association which met here on Wednesday decided to wait till the September. They were expecting that the government may make an announcement on the new Revenue Act soon.

“We will hold a huge public meeting in September and then will announce an action plan,” VROs Association state president Golconda Satish said after the meeting.  The Revenue employees said that all the employees and their families were in agitation, as the State government was frequently making statements such as scrapping of Revenue department, merger of Revenue employees with other departments and change of nomenclature of Revenue employees. 

