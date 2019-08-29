Waste from Telangana to be treated by Spanish firm?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Spanish multinational company has expressed its willingness to set up waste treatment plants in the State. Representatives of Industries Leblan, a Spanish multinational company specialised in the design, manufacture and installation of waste treatment plants met Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar here on Wednesday and expressed willingness to work with the State government in setting up waste treatment plants in the State.

Director of Leblan Esteban Andrew, along with MC Musthafa, Head of sales and Marketing Asia, explained to the officials of the State government that they take up engineering, manufacture and assembly of plants.