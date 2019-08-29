‘We should be known for values’, suggests AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to a statement on Assam and the effect the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has had on the minorities, as put forward by a commission set up by the US government, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that world should not have such an image of India. “This is not the India that the world should know about. We should be known for our values of inclusion & coexistence, not for religion/ethnicity-based citizenship tests,” he tweeted.