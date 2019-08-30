Cabinet sub-committee submits report on construction of new Telangana Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee submitted its reports on the construction of the new Secretariat to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. Recommending the government to construct a new state-of-the-art Secretariat, the report said it was not possible to make the modification to the existing complex.

The sub-committee said it had obtained reports from the Disaster Response and Fire Services department and Indian Green Building Council on the compliance of fire safety and other norms of the current complex. It opined that facilities could not sufficiently be altered at the existing complex.