Congress MP A Revanth Reddy claims Transco CMD lying on power tariff, demands CBI probe

Accusing Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Telangana Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao of lying with regard to tariff of power being purchased from Chhattisgarh, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy

Published: 30th August 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Telangana Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao of lying with regard to tariff of power being purchased from Chhattisgarh, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is using the CMD to carry out his illegal dealings in power sector, causing huge loss to the State.  “For lying about power tariff it won’t be wrong to shoot him (CMD) in front of Gun Park,” Revanth Reddy said. 

He demanded the Centre to order a CBI or CVC probe into the irregularities in the power sector in the State. Revanth Reddy stated that Prabhakar Rao is claiming that the State has been purchasing power from Chhattisgarh at Rs 3.90, whereas the truth is that the power utility is collecting Rs 5.20 per unit from consumers.

“KCR has appointed retired IAS officer Prabhakar Rao as CMD of Transco and Genco to use him to sign agreements through which he could do illegal dealings,” he alleged. Reddy said the State had signed an MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12 years for higher tariff than market price causing a loss of  Rs 12,000 crore. He also claimed the Adani group was behind the entire deal.

Power employees protest against Revanth’s remarks
Electricity employees’ unions and associations staged a dharna near Vidyut Soudha on Thursday, protesting against Revanth Reddy’s comments on TS Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao. The employees demanded Reddy withdraw his comments against Prabhakar Rao and power employees. If Reddy fails to do so, employees said that they would announce future course of agitation

