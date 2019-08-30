KCR tears into Chandrababu Naidu for comments on river linking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tore into Telugu Desam Party chief and former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him “a man of contemptible behaviour (kutitsudu)” for opposing the proposed diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin.

The chief minister said the plan on the linking of the two rivers would take definite shape in the next meeting between AP and TS that will be held in a month or two. “We are committed to the linking of both rivers. It will help Telangana help become fertile,” he said.

Rao alleged that Naidu’s fight with Maharashtra against the construction of Babli project had achieved nothing. “Naidu also fought against Parava project and achieved nothing. But TS maintained good relations with Maharashtra and signed an agreement with the State for the completion of Kaleshwaram,” he said.

Earlier, Naidu had said the linking of rivers would be bad for AP. Reacting to Naidu’s views for the first time, Rao said, “ Naidu thinks everyone thinks like him.”On Thursday, the chief minister visited Narlapur, Edula and Vattem reservoirs being constructed as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Rao said that though Krishna received good inflows this year, it was not getting water on a regular basis. This was due to the mistakes of previous governments. He said that AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the proposal to link river in a very cordial manner. “We agreed to it. If it is successful, Telangana will see good results. Lands in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Vikarabad districts will become fertile. Hyderabad will get drinking water,” he said.