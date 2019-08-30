Senior BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar seeks probe into irregularities in Telangana's power sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue of alleged irregularities in power sector, senior BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar stated that if the chief minister is sincere and has done nothing wrong, he should immediately order probe by CBI or a sitting High Court judge into the irregularities in power sector.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP party office here on Thursday, Prabhakar stated that even though the opposition parties have been alleging massive irregularities in power sector for quite sometime now, the chief minister has been maintaining silence. “His (KCR’s) silence is raising doubts in the minds of people. He should respond to the allegations made by the opposition. If he is clean, he should not worry and order probe into the allegations,” he suggested.