Home States Telangana

Senior BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar seeks probe into irregularities in Telangana's power sector

Speaking to the media at the State BJP party office here on Thursday, Prabhakar stated that even though the opposition parties have been alleging massive irregularities in power sector for quite somet

Published: 30th August 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

MLA NVSS Prabhakar offering lemon juice to a protester to end the fast in Khammam (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Questioning the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue of alleged irregularities in power sector, senior BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar stated that if the chief minister is sincere and has done nothing wrong, he should immediately order probe by CBI or a sitting High Court judge into the irregularities in power sector.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP party office here on Thursday, Prabhakar stated that even though the opposition parties have been alleging massive irregularities in power sector for quite sometime now, the chief minister has been maintaining silence. “His (KCR’s) silence is raising doubts in the minds of people. He should respond to the allegations made by the opposition. If he is clean, he should not worry and  order probe into the allegations,” he suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR KCR BJP NVSS Prabhakar Telangana BJP probe by CBI
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp