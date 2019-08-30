Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly speaker calls on Nitin Gadkari, requests for national highways

Reddy said that if the highways were sanctioned, the road connectivity for Yellareddy, Jukkal, Banswada and Bodhan would improve.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy speaks to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, as TRS MP N Nageswara Rao looks on, in Delhi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday requested Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to declare the Medak-Rudrur (92 km) and Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa (55 km) roads as national highways. The Speaker submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister to this effect in Delhi.

Reddy told Gadkari that the Central government had already identified the Hyderabad-Bhainsa road (230 km, passing through Narsapur, Medak, Yellareddy, Banswada, Rudrur and Bodhan) as a national highway. However, only the Hyderabad to Medak and Bodhan to Rudrur stretches were declared as national highways. He requested Gadkari to declare the remaining stretch too and accord permission for their expansion. 

Reddy said that if the highways were sanctioned, the road connectivity for Yellareddy, Jukkal, Banswada and Bodhan would improve. He also said that the State government was willing to provide 50 per cent of the funds required to provide basic amenities along these roads. TRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and BB Patil were also at the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Hyderabad-Bhainsa road Medak Hyderabad to Medak
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp