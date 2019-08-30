Telangana assembly speaker calls on Nitin Gadkari, requests for national highways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday requested Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to declare the Medak-Rudrur (92 km) and Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa (55 km) roads as national highways. The Speaker submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister to this effect in Delhi.

Reddy told Gadkari that the Central government had already identified the Hyderabad-Bhainsa road (230 km, passing through Narsapur, Medak, Yellareddy, Banswada, Rudrur and Bodhan) as a national highway. However, only the Hyderabad to Medak and Bodhan to Rudrur stretches were declared as national highways. He requested Gadkari to declare the remaining stretch too and accord permission for their expansion.

Reddy said that if the highways were sanctioned, the road connectivity for Yellareddy, Jukkal, Banswada and Bodhan would improve. He also said that the State government was willing to provide 50 per cent of the funds required to provide basic amenities along these roads. TRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and BB Patil were also at the meeting.