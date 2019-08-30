Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate ‘Aqua Aquaria India’ on August 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the fifth edition of the three-day-long aquaculture event, Aqua Aquaria India, in the city on Friday. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Taking Blue Revolution to India’s Hinterland’. It will be held at Hitex International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The three-day biennial event, organised for encouraging diversification and intensification of aquaculture in a sustainable manner, is an initiative of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) under the Commerce Ministry. The event will offer a platform for all stakeholders to deliberate on various aspects of aquaculture.