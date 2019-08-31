Home States Telangana

Banned cancer-causing weed killer Glyphosate now available on Amazon

The agriculture department has recently submitted a report to the government stating that the sale of glyphosate in Telangana has been on the rise for the past two years.

HYDERABAD: Even as the State government banned the sale of glyphosate, the weed killer which causes cancer, it is available for sale online. With non-availability of glyphosate locally, some farmers in the State were buying it online.

The agriculture department has recently submitted a report to the State government stating that the sale of glyphosate in Telangana has been on the rise for the past two years, mostly in cotton growing districts. Such herbicides can create serious carcinogenic repercussions on both humans and animals.

CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram recalled that glyphosate was banned by both Central and State governments. “But, it is available on online and Amazon is selling it,” Veerabhadram said.

He alleged that the online portals were selling the herbicide at higher rates. The CPM secretary said that e-commerce giant Amazon is selling the herbicide through online. Veerabhadram demanded a ban on online sale of the herbicide. 
 

