Home States Telangana

Six Model school teachers on 'unauthorised leave' sacked in Telangana

State Education Department designated September as the month of attendance of Haazaru Mahotsavam and even launched an app to monitor attendance of its teaches and students on a daily basis.

Published: 31st August 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers Protests

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

Hyderabad: In an unprecedented move, the Telangana State Model School Society has sacked six of its teachers for prolonged periods of absenteeism, on Saturday. While some of the sacked teachers had been missing duty for the past one year, several others had been found not discharging their duties for three and more years.

This move becomes significant as the State Education Department has designated September as the month of attendance of Haazaru Mahotsavam and even launched an app to monitor attendance of its teaches and students on a daily basis.

"When the fiasco came to light, the erring teachers were issued notices seeking an explanation. The six teachers, however, failed to respond to the notice and were removed from service," said A Satyanarayana Reddy, Additional Director, TSMSS.

The official, however, said that the dismissal of the teachers was not related to the Haazaru Mahotsavam or part of the initiatives to boost the attendance of both teachers and students.

However, in a meeting, earlier this month B Janardhan Reddy, secretary Education, had said that steps would be taken to arrest absenteeism and instructed the implementation of Haazaru Mahotsavam in all the government and local body schools.

This was complemented with the launch of T-Haazaru app, on which principals and headmasters were directed to upload the attendance of students and teachers every day by 10.30 am.

The teaching community in Model Schools is divided on the issue. While most agree that a prolonged period of absenteeism by teachers can not and should not be tolerated, as it adversely affects the quality of teaching in schools, it was also pointed out that online monitoring of attendance is becoming as a hassle, particularly for principals and headmasters.

"If a teacher skips school, the quality of education being provided will fall so the measures being taken by the education department are well intended," said Kranti Kumar, Vice President, Telangana State Model School Teachers Federation (TSMSTF).

Others like S Vittal Chauhan, principal of Model School, T-Haazaru is an additional burden on the principals who are now required to send two reports, one to DEO and other to the Commissioner's Office along with uploading details on the app.

"There are over 800 students in each school and 28 teachers in each of the 194 schools. In 88 schools, there are in charge principals which means that along with the regular teaching activities they also have to send the daily attendance reports," he said and added that while responsibilities are increasing, facilities for teachers in Mode school are not being improved.

Recruitment of teachers and hostel wardens, transfer, service rules and health cards are some of the long-standing demands of the Model Schools teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Model School Telangana school
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp