Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association resent transfer of senior-most judge 

 In a significant development, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, senior most judge of Telangana High Court, was transferred as judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:29 AM

HYDERABAD:  In a significant development, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, the senior-most judge of Telangana High Court, was transferred as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. It is learnt that the Supreme Court Collegium has recently resolved to recommend the Centre to transfer him to Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Centre forwarded the resolution to the President for approval. With this transfer, the strength of the Telangana High Court judges will become 12, apart from the Chief Justice, as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Expressing displeasure with the above transfer, the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association, at its extraordinary executive committee meeting here on Friday passed a resolution condemning the transfer of Justice Sanjay Kumar as a puisne judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The association wanted the collegium to appoint him as the Chief Justice in any appropriate High Court, he being the senior-most judge of the present High Court. Due to the transfer, Justice Sanjay Kumar will be at 12th place in the seniority list of Punjab and Haryana HC.

Justice Sanjay Kumar was born on Aug 14, 1963. He graduated from Nizam College and law from Delhi University in 1988 and enrolled as a member of the AP Bar Council and was attached to the office of his father and gained exposure to various branches of law. 

