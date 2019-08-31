Telangana High Court wants crackdown on firms supplying plastic for Lord Ganesh idols

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at the usage of plastic to wrap Lord Ganesh idols, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the GHMC and Pollution Control Board (PCB) to crack down on plastic manufacturing units which supply material to the idol makers.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to inform the steps taken for disposal of the huge plastic sheets used by the artisans/idol makers to wrap the idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.“Ganesh festival is a yearly phenomenon and the officials conveniently ignore to take steps to curtail usage of plastic during the festival.

Plastic material has already crept into the market, and at this stage, the court can only direct the GHMC and PCB to crack down on manufacturing units which supply plastic to the idol makers. The officials should swing into action immediately,” the bench observed. The bench directed both the GHMC and PCB to file an action taken report on the issue and posted the matter to September 7 for further hearing.