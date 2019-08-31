Twitterati reacts as TRS working president KTR comments on economic slowdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sharing his thoughts on the economic slowdown on Twitter, TRS working president KT Rama Rao wondered whether the Central government has any answers or ideas to make sure that the slowdown of the economy would not transform into a full-blown recession, evoking a mixed response from the Twitterati.

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference, Rama Rao tweeted: “Not much of an economist myself, but the news of GDP growth dropping to 5% in Q1, down from 5.8% (worst in 5 years) is most certainly troubling. Wonder if Union Govt has solutions/answers/ideas to make sure this doesn’t go on to become a full-blown recession. Thoughts anyone?”

Responding to this, Balanagar Micro Small Industrial Association tweeted: “Yes true brother as the industrial core is getting down”. But, one Srikanth replied to KTR: “TRS government doesn’t have money for Aarogyasri, people of Telangana are suffering with Dengue. GHMC doesn’t have funds for city maintenance. Roads in Hyderabad and the state highways are giving tough competition to Moon. Wonder if KCR any plans to govern the state properly. Thoughts anyone (sic)”.

Another netizen, Mani Kumar Nagavarapu tweeted: “Please take care of roads and infrastructure of our Hyderabad global city, then you can worry about Recession!”Another citizen Abhi said: “Ilantivi adgte miru anti nationalist ipotaru sir (If you seek these kinds of questions, you will be branded as anti-national).”

Supporting KTR, another netizen tweeted: “BJP Bhakts ..., KTR is talking about Indian economy, not pilla bacha galli politics, you should have some sense. When you are giving counters or replies to that tweet.”

One Surya Guptha commented: “Grow up KTR. Economy, money, GDP does not matter. End of day we all need pure air, water and food.”