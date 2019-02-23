Dayakar Rao assumes charge in Telangana, vows to make villages vibrant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that villages would see a sea change with the implementation of new Panchayat Raj Act. Dayakar Rao assumed charge as the Minister at the Secretariat on Friday. Minister Ch Malla Reddy, former deputy Speaker K Srihari and several TRS leaders were present.

Speaking to reporters later, Dayakar Rao said that the Panchayat Raj portfolio is a big responsibility to him. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave me a big job. I will work sincerely and make all the villages vibrant,” the Minister said.

Stating that he has been an MLA for 25 years of his 35-year political career, he said: “When NTR (TDP founder late NT Rama Rao) intended to induct me into the Cabinet, some wicked forces prevented that. Later, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu failed to fulfil his promise to induct me into the Cabinet. But, KCR inducted me into the Cabinet, which I never asked him,” Dayakar Rao said.