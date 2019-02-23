Home States Telangana

Dayakar Rao assumes charge in Telangana, vows to make villages vibrant

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that villages would see a sea change with the implementation of new Panchayat Raj Act.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Errabelli Dayakar Rao assumed charge as the Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development of the state on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that villages would see a sea change with the implementation of new Panchayat Raj Act. Dayakar Rao assumed charge as the Minister at the Secretariat on Friday. Minister Ch Malla Reddy, former deputy Speaker K Srihari and several TRS leaders were present.

Speaking to reporters later, Dayakar Rao said that the Panchayat Raj portfolio is a big responsibility to him. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave me a big job. I will work sincerely and make all the villages vibrant,” the Minister said.

Stating that he has been an MLA for 25 years of his 35-year political career, he said: “When NTR (TDP founder late NT Rama Rao) intended  to induct me into the Cabinet, some wicked forces prevented that. Later, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu failed to fulfil his promise to induct me into the Cabinet. But, KCR inducted me into the Cabinet, which I never asked him,” Dayakar Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp