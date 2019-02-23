Home States Telangana

Opinion Corner: Asaduddin Owaisi, K Laxman on Telangana budget

He also sought to remind that the State had the highest allocation for minority welfare when compared to other States.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao presents vote-on-account Budget for the financial year 2019-20, in Assembly on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Budget for the weakest, OWAISI

Dismissing as baseless the criticism that the budget presented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was “populist”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that it prioritised “the weakest sections” and that it would allow citizens to “live with dignity”. 

He also sought to remind that the State had the highest allocation for minority welfare when compared to other States. Taking to Twitter, the MP said: “Must congratulate @TelanganaCMO for a forward-looking & humane budget that puts the weakest sections first. Most importantly, the budget prioritises agriculture, social security & livelihood.”

‘Rs 1,800 cr not enough for 15L ts youths’

BJP State president K Laxman slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not having ‘any other’ revenue model other than from the Excise Department. Laxman said, while speaking at a press conference after the announcement of the budget, that the major revenue that the State earns is from the Excise Department and observed that there is hardly any other revenue source which is as big as excise department. 

Why is there no adequate allocation of budget for the unemployed, Laxman questioned while pointing out that Rs 1,800 crore budget will not be sufficient for an estimated 15 lakh unemployed people across the state. 

