Three day ‘spiritual conclave’ kicks off in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-day spiritual conclave of the Akhila Bharata Madhwa Maha Mandala (ABMM) kicked off at Nrupatunga College grounds here on Friday. The ABMM is also celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Hyderabad unit and Tattvavada journal.

The celebrations commenced with the arrival of chief of the community HH Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, accompanied by Vishwapriya Swamiji of Adamaru Mutt in Udipi, Satyatma Tirtha Swamiji of Uttaradi Mutt, HH Shri Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Kaniyoor Mutt among others.

More than 1,000 Madhwa priests from across India including devotees and parent’s of the ordained students were present at the religious conclave. “We’re very happy to be a part of this conclave,” said Amaravathi, a devotee.