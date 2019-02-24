Home States Telangana

Medical college students and faculty stage protest in Telangana

Parents are also likely to meet health minister Etela Rajender on Sunday and then submit an representation to the Medical Council of India too.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:33 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students and faculty of Maheshwara Medical College in Patancheru staged a protest on Saturday against the management of the college,  after the chairman failed to turn up for the proposed meeting with parents on Saturday. 

Later, over a video call the chairman assured the parents that he would meet them on Monday and also clear the pending salaries of the faculty and ensure that classes would be held.

“Though he said nothing new, except that he verbally gave the assurance instead over texts. We are going to wait till Monday and if nothing comes out of it we will file a writ in the High Court on Tuesday and meet the KNRUHS registrar over the status of our representation to the university,” said a parent.

Not being paid for over six months, some for nine months, the faculty has not been taking classes for the past 45 days. 

