80,000 farmers from Ranga Reddy district in Telangana await their Rythu Bandhu cheques

Officials said that technical glitches hampered the updation of the details of eligible farmers which has now been completed.

Published: 27th February 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around 80,000 farmers from Rangareddy district have so far not received the cheques of the Government sponsored Rythu Bandhu scheme. While many farmers from all over the State have already received the benefits of the second phase and are waiting for the third installment, these farmers are waiting for the second phase benefit.  More than 10,000 farmers from the district are struggling as the process of record purification on their lands is still pending. With no option but to wait for the documents, they continue to make rounds of respective Mandal Revenue Offices (MRO) for their passbooks.

“Earlier, there was a technical glitch due to which we did not upload details of eligible farmers for Rythu Bandhu scheme. At present, we have completed the process of uploading pending farmers’ details to Telangana State Treasury Department for the release of funds. Cheques will be distributed soon,” said an official. According to officials, agriculture land purification was under the administrative purview of the Revenue Department.

When contacted, the Revenue officials of Rangareddy district said, “We have already given strict instructions to 27 Mandal Revenue Officers to complete the process of land purification and issue passbooks to farmers.” They said they had already distributed 90 percent of passbooks to farmers and the lands belonging to the remaining 10 percent of farmers were involved in court cases or familial disputes. This, they said, was the reason for the delay.

“We will ensure that passbooks are distributed before implementation of Model Code of Conduct(MCC) for general elections”, said a Revenue department official. Speaking to Express,  Maheshwaram MLA from Congress P Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “I have raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly, but there is no response from the State government yet”.

TAGS
Rythu Bandhu scheme Telangana farmers Rangareddy district farmers

