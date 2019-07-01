41 traffic challans and Rs 46,000 dues pending against State minister V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disregard for traffic rules by those in positions of power seems to be a common feature in the city as just days after the GHMC commissioner’s car was found having several traffic challans issued against it for rash driving and for not clearing them on time, it has emerged that V Srinivas Goud — the minister for prohibition and exchange, sports & youth services, tourism & culture and archaeology — has 41 pending challans issued to a vehicle registered under his name. Goud is the Mahbubnagar MLA.

As per the e-challan website, the dues pending against his car (registration number TS 06 EL 6666) amount to a whopping Rs 46,535. The challans against the vehicle have been piling up since August 2016, and most of them were issued for over-speeding and rash driving. The minister’s car was found being driven at speeds of 100-125 kmph, which is not permitted in the city limits.

The most recent challan — issued on May 21 — was for unauthorised parking.

Meanwhile on Sunday, a list of officials, with challans pending against their vehicles, began doing the rounds on the internet, sparking questions as to whether the law was meant only for com-mon citizens, or also for lawmakers and executives.

Principal chief conservator of forests PK Jha’s government vehicle was found to have pending challans worth `11,955. Most of them were for over-speeding, and dues were not paid since 2016.

Ignoring calls to pay up?

As per protocol, a notification is sent to the phone number used during vehicle registration every time a challan is issued, asking for the pending dues to be cleared