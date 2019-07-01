Lynchings linked to Sangh Parivar: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s statement that lynchings should not be politicised or given communal colour.

“If most victims are Muslim or SC; lynchings were over beard, gau, JSR (Jai Shree Ram) (sic), VM (sic), etc; Ministers garland convicts. Then they’re already communal/political. @naqvimukhtar doesn’t have an issue with the crime itself, he just doesn’t want us to call it what it is,” he tweeted

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said that the lynchings of people across the country for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ are linked to the Sangh Parivar. “The organisations behind such incidents them are linked to the Sangh Parivar.”