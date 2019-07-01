Home States Telangana

Prehistoric art on TS megaliths depict constellations: Study

These cup marks were etched by drilling onto the bed rock. 

Published: 01st July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entire Deccan Plateau that consists of a major part of Telangana including Hyderabad is dotted by numerous megalithic sites, etched with prehistoric art. However, till the long time, the significance of these etchings were not known to the people, but a recent research published in the TRC School of Telangana Studies has found that the prehistoric art that is found on one of these historic structure in Mudumal and at Gachbiowli depict constellations such as Ursa Major, Gemini, Orion, and others. 

The research titled, Stars and Stones: The Interpretation of Megalithic Cup-Marks from South India, by K P Rao talks about the knowledge of astronomy in the megalithic commuity. In his research, Rao has pointed out that these prehistoric art, also known as cup marks were very shallow and were “executed by rubbing with a rotating device, resulting in a smooth finish to the surface.”

While talking about the cup marks at Mudumal, Rao noted that these cup marks depicted a formation, which closely resembled to a constellation called Ursa Major. “The constellation consists of seven prominently visible stars, though stars of lower mangitude are also associated with the constellation,” the study notes. He found the depiction of Ursa Major in Mudumal among the stone circles and several hundred menhirs; a standing stone. 
“One of the characteristic feature of Ursa Major constellation is that two of its stars, Merak and Dubhe are always aligned to pole star. At Mudumal, the two dots representing the above stars are also aligned to the north,” Rao said. 

Another identification of such patterns which was done in Gachibowli indicated that the megalithic community were aware of these pole stars and they took help of these starts determining north direction. Apart from constellations such as Gemini and Orion, mythical winged divine stallion called Pegasus were also identified at Wargal in Medak. These cup marks were etched by drilling onto the bed rock. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp