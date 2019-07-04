Spend on hospitals and schools instead of Secretariat: Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader T Raja Singh on Wednesday warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that his party would drive TRS out of Telangana for its “anti-people and minority appeasement” politics.

Singh also told Rao that BJP would “audit all of his omissions and commissions”. Speaking to media persons here, the MLA said that he did not see much difference between the Nizam’s rule and that of KCR’s. Like the Nizams of the past, KCR too is acting against the interests of the people, he said.

Singh said that BJP does not see any reason for the Secretariat buildings to be razed for new structures. “The project would require a colossal sum of Rs 600 crore. When such a large amount is being spent, the government should ensure that it results in the best dividends,” he said. The BJP MLA said if the same amount was built on constructing a new building for the Osmania General Hospital, everyone would appreciate it.

“The construction of a new Secretariat is unwarranted since the State government has already borrowed more than `1.8 lakh crore. There is no need for profligate spending now. If the chief minister is keen on spending, the best bet would be to do that on hospitals, schools and colleges which are the most essential services that need to provide to the people,” he said.

Inter fiasco in Lok Sabha Zero Hour

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday spoke on the Intermediate fiasco during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Sanjay Kumar was referring to the 27 Intermediate students who had committed suicide, reportedly due to the Inter Board bungling the results.

Kumar question how the Inter Board could entrust the results’ processing work to Globarena, a company that did not have enough experience. “It is unfortunate that students who were expecting good grades ended up taking their lives. Though a three-member committee has submitted a report to the State government on the matter, no action has so far been taken against anyone,” he said