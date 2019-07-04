Home States Telangana

Spend on hospitals and schools instead of Secretariat: Telangana BJP

Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader T Raja Singh said that his party would drive TRS out of Telangana for its “anti-people and minority appeasement” politics.

Published: 04th July 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State unit president K Laxman and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh speak to media persons on Wednesday

BJP State unit president K Laxman and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh speak to media persons on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Goshamahal MLA and BJP leader T Raja Singh on Wednesday warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that his party would drive TRS out of Telangana for its “anti-people and minority appeasement” politics.

Singh also told Rao that BJP would “audit all of his omissions and commissions”. Speaking to media persons here, the MLA said that he did not see much difference between the Nizam’s rule and that of KCR’s. Like the Nizams of the past, KCR too is acting against the interests of the people, he said.

Singh said that BJP does not see any reason for the Secretariat buildings to be razed for new structures. “The project would require a colossal sum of Rs 600 crore. When such a large amount is being spent, the government should ensure that it results in the best dividends,” he said. The BJP MLA said if the same amount was built on constructing a new building for the Osmania General Hospital, everyone would appreciate it. 

“The construction of a new Secretariat is unwarranted since the State government has already borrowed more than `1.8 lakh crore. There is no need for profligate spending now. If the chief minister is keen on spending, the best bet would be to do that on hospitals, schools and colleges which are the most essential services that need to provide to the people,” he said. 

Inter fiasco in Lok Sabha Zero Hour

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday spoke on the Intermediate fiasco during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Sanjay Kumar was referring to the 27 Intermediate students who had committed suicide, reportedly due to the Inter Board bungling the results.

Kumar question how the Inter Board could entrust the results’ processing work to Globarena, a company that did not have enough experience. “It is unfortunate that students who were expecting good grades ended up taking their lives. Though a three-member committee has submitted a report to the State government on the matter, no action has so far been taken against anyone,” he said 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Telangana T Raja Singh K Chandrashekhar Rao TRS anti people politics Telangana secretariat razed
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp