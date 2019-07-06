EFLU, IIM-V ink MoU for ‘global placements’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to promote research and teaching for capacity-building and skill development, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), at the EFL University on Friday. The MoU was exchanged between Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU and Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM-V.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suresh said the MoU will facilitate both institutions to explore practical approaches in core disciplines and allied areas of knowledge. “The MoU is one of the assuring steps in advancing knowledge in teaching and training services in traditional and virtual classroom mode,” said Suresh. He averred that it will be an opportunity for the EFL students pursuing foreign languages to study short-term management courses of IIM-V to get global placements.

Similarly, the students pursuing management courses at IIM-V can learn foreign languages such as Spanish, German, French et cetera, at EFL.

“This MoU with EFLU is a prompt step towards enhancing regional partnership in skill up gradation and development which is a desired aspect in creating a progressive ecosystem for academic growth,” said Prof Chandrasekhar.