Telangana High Court issues notices to govt on Errum Manzil issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court has limited role to play in adjudicating issues challenging the policy decisions of the governments, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government to respond to another PIL filed by a retired professor challenging the government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil building and to construct a new Legislative Assembly and Council buildings in its place.

The bench said that it would hear the PIL along with other similar petitions on July 8. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was dealing with the PIL by retired professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi and convenor of Telangana Democratic Forum, seeking directions to the State government not to demolish the 150-year-old heritage building. Petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar urged the court to restrain the government from demolishing the Errum Manzil building which was built in the year 1870. In fact, the government has taken the decision without the consent of the state assembly, he pointed out.

Intervening, the bench made it clear that the courts cannot have a judicial review on policy decisions of governments. Even the governments would look into all aspects before taking such decisions. Hence, no stay can be granted on the issue. The Courts can intervene if decisions taken were a violation of principles of natural justice, it noted.

The bench issued notices to the respondents, State chief secretary, principal secretary to roads and buildings, legislature secretary and GHMC commissioner for filing counter affidavits on the issue, and adjourned the case hearing to Monday.