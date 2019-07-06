Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court issues notices to govt on Errum Manzil issue

Intervening, the bench made it clear that the courts cannot have judicial review on policy decisions of governments.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court has limited role to play in adjudicating issues challenging the policy decisions of the governments, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government to respond to another PIL filed by a retired professor challenging the government’s decision to demolish Errum Manzil building and to construct a new Legislative Assembly and Council buildings in its place.

The bench said that it would hear the PIL along with other similar petitions on July 8. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was dealing with the PIL by retired professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi and convenor of Telangana Democratic Forum, seeking directions to the State government not to demolish the 150-year-old heritage building. Petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar urged the court to restrain the government from demolishing the Errum Manzil building which was built in the year 1870. In fact, the government has taken the decision without the consent of the state assembly, he pointed out.

Intervening, the bench made it clear that the courts cannot have a judicial review on policy decisions of governments. Even the governments would look into all aspects before taking such decisions. Hence, no stay can be granted on the issue. The Courts can intervene if decisions taken were a violation of principles of natural justice, it noted.

The bench issued notices to the respondents, State chief secretary, principal secretary to roads and buildings, legislature secretary and GHMC commissioner for filing counter affidavits on the issue, and adjourned the case hearing to Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Errum Manzil
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp