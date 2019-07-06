Telangana students who left school for Friday prayers found dead in water-filled pit

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Three children who left their school under the pretext of offering Friday prayers yesterday were found dead floating inside a pit in Nizamabad town Saturday morning.

They were students of government Urdu medium school at Nagaram in Nizamabad town. The deceased were identified as Shaik Ajar, Shaik Shoaib, both class 3rd students, and Arbas Khan who studied in class IV.

According to police they had left from the school on Friday afternoon but did not reach homes and their parents lodged a missing complaint in 5th Town police station later in the evening.

On Saturday morning, locals found one dead body in the water pit and the police was informed, who reached the spot with the fire rescue personnel and fleshed out all three dead bodies.

The bodies were shifted to government general hospital for postmortem.

Family members of the deceased have demanded action against the school headmaster and teachers for letting the trio leave the school premise.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is on.