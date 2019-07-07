BJP cannot come to power in Telangana : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed the membership drive of Bharatiya Janata Party in the State and on Saturday said presence of a strong regional party and a “formidable CM” K Chandrasekhar Rao would ensure that they do not gain foothold in State. “Our CM is formidable. No one is denying that BJP won a few seats here in the Lok Sabha elections, but that regional feeling can not be changed by BJP,” he said.

“I have a belief in the citizens of the State. Here spreading hate and violence, and the RSS’ effort of invoking fear among Muslims wont be possible,” Owaisi added.

He also criticised Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfilling the promise of providing scholarship to 1 crore Muslim students in the budget. He said, “Naqvi had promised...Why was the scholarship not provided in the Union Budget?”