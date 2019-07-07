MoS Home G Kishan Reddy’s advice to Telangana engineers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy advised engineers in State to take inspiration from long-standing British constructions. He said that the engineers should implement a similar kind of commitment while dealing with today’s concrete constructions.

The minister was speaking at a national conference on technological advancements in concrete pavements and bridges conducted by the Indian Concrete Institute in Hyderabad on Saturday. Reddy further added that the engineers have to play a pioneering role in building world class infrastructure to make India a competitive economy.

The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited NVS Reddy said that the usage of fly ash in the Hyderabad metro project has saved about two lakh tons of cement. He further said that the usage of curing compound has saved lakhs of litres of water.