Home States Telangana

1,000-year-old Aggalayya Gutta in Warangal to open for tourists soon

They are further developing the area around the rock which will provide tourists with access to other Jain engravings.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aggalayya Gutta in Hanamkonda, Warangal is all set to become a tourist attraction under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), the implementing agency of the scheme, has already spent `1.3 crore to develop the heritage site. 

The site has a 30-feet-tall engraved statue of the 16th Jain Tirathankar Shanthinatha and a 13-feet-tall statue of 23rd Tirthankar Parshvanatha on a huge boulderstone on a hillock.

The Shanthinatha statue is the second tallest Tirthankaras statue in South India after Karnataka’s Bahubali Tirthankara, and the plan is to make it a Jain Vanam.

Marri Yadav Reddy, Chairman, KUDA says, “People often struggle a lot, since there was no proper way to reach the hilltop. So we carved steps out of the rock to make it easy for people to reach the heritage site. Park at the entrance and on top of the hill, street lights and night lighting have also been developed. We will inaugurate the heritage tourism spot next month,” he added.

They are further developing the area around the rock which will provide tourists with access to other Jain engravings. A 20-seater cave has also been carved for people to visit the centuries-old idol of Mahaveer Vardhaman, which was found inside a hill last year. 

Archaeology enthusiast Aravind Arya Pakide says, “Aggalayya Gutta was named after a popular physician and surgeon of 11th century AD who constructed a ‘Jinalaya’ that served as a research centre for teaching doctrines of religion, medicine, and surgery.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Aggalayya Gutta Shanthinatha statue telangana tourism
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp