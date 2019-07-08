Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR proposes new urban policy to boost development, curb corruption

KCR, at a review meeting with officials here, said the new policy should be in accordance with the new Municipal, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and new HMDA Acts, which are in the making.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday came out with broad contours of the urban policy he wants to bring forth to ensure planned development of cities and towns, and eliminate the scope for corruption.

Rao, at a review meeting with officials here, said the new policy should be in accordance with the new Municipal, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and new HMDA Acts, which are in the making.

He also wanted a new rural and revenue policy to be scripted. For this, a new HMDA Act and new urban development authorities Act for the rest of the towns in the State must be brought in.

Rao, who sought to have the new legislations in place at the earliest, gave the officials two-to-three days to prepare the drafts bills, and said once they were ready, he would call an Assembly session to pass them.

The new legislations should leave no scope for corruption and building illegal structures. They should promote greenery and cleanliness, Rao pointed out, adding that henceforth, development of towns should be in accordance with these legislations. He was keen that those who are responsible for ensuring orderly growth of cities and towns should also be made liable if anything goes awry in implementing the new legislations.

“After creation of Telangana State, we listed our priorities and accorded importance to the welfare sector. We solved the power-shortage problem. Now, we must take another step up the development ladder. For this, we should bring in policies that facilitate growth in all sectors,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Telangana CM Hyderabad Municipal Corporation HMDA Acts hyderabad telangana urban policy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp