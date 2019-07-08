Telangana CM KCR proposes new urban policy to boost development, curb corruption

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday came out with broad contours of the urban policy he wants to bring forth to ensure planned development of cities and towns, and eliminate the scope for corruption.

Rao, at a review meeting with officials here, said the new policy should be in accordance with the new Municipal, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and new HMDA Acts, which are in the making.

He also wanted a new rural and revenue policy to be scripted. For this, a new HMDA Act and new urban development authorities Act for the rest of the towns in the State must be brought in.

Rao, who sought to have the new legislations in place at the earliest, gave the officials two-to-three days to prepare the drafts bills, and said once they were ready, he would call an Assembly session to pass them.

The new legislations should leave no scope for corruption and building illegal structures. They should promote greenery and cleanliness, Rao pointed out, adding that henceforth, development of towns should be in accordance with these legislations. He was keen that those who are responsible for ensuring orderly growth of cities and towns should also be made liable if anything goes awry in implementing the new legislations.

“After creation of Telangana State, we listed our priorities and accorded importance to the welfare sector. We solved the power-shortage problem. Now, we must take another step up the development ladder. For this, we should bring in policies that facilitate growth in all sectors,” he said.