‘Humiliated’ former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana quits ‘indisciplined’ TRS 

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Former TRS MLA from Ramagundam Somarapu Satyanarayana, who had also previously served as RTC chairman, along with ten former corporators quit the pink party on Tuesday.

Announcing his decision to resign from the TRS during a press conference here, Satyanarayana said that he would keep himself away from politics, but would extend support to his followers if they prefer to be in any party and remain in politics, no matter which party they are going to serve.

Citing the indifferent attitude of the TRS leadership as the main reason for quitting the party, he said: “There is no discipline in the party. Even party membership books (to carry out membership drive) were not given to me. The experience has been humiliating, to say the least.”

Satyanarayana also claimed that Balka Suman and other senior party leaders were the reason behind his defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections. In 2018 polls, he was defeated by independent candidate Korukanti Chander, who later joined TRS party. Asked if he is inclined to join either BJP or Congress, as is being rumored, he said that he has “not yet taken any decision”.