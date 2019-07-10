Home States Telangana

KCR’s daughter K Kavitha maintaining distance from party affairs?

Curiously, she has also not celebrated, at least not publicly, the party’s victory in ZPTC and MPTC elections.

K Kavitha (File | EPS)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Post Lok Sabha elections, which saw her suffer a shock defeat in Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha seems to be maintaining a low profile.

Even as the pink party leaders are gearing up for municipal elections, which are likely to be held in August, the former MP from Nizamabad has been maintaining silence as well as the acertain distance from party activities. The party cadre, as well as some leaders, are surprised at the top leadership not entrusting Kavitha with any responsibility with regard to the recently-launched party membership drive.

Also, Kavitha has not been playing an active role in the membership drive programmes in her constituency. Kavitha, interestingly, visited the district just once after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced in May, during which she announced that she will not go away from Nizamabad and continue her political journey from the district.

Curiously, she has also not celebrated, at least not publicly, the party’s victory in ZPTC and MPTC elections. Everyone in the party is wondering why Kavitha is keeping a low profile ahead of ULB polls.

Comments

