Shifting of Telangana Secretariat offices may start on July 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The offices located in BRR Bhavan were vacated on Tuesday to facilitate the shifting of Secretariat departments to that location.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training office located on the seventh floor of BRK Bhavan was vacated and shifted to Masab Tank so the CMO and General Administration Department can be relocated to the seventh floor of BRK Bhavan.

Meanwhile, at Secretariat, the staff of all the departments were busy packing their office files and other furniture. According to sources, once the packing is completed, then they would inform CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. According to sources, the shifting of Secretariat offices is likely to start on July 10.