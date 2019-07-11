HC hearing on Errum Manzil to continue today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the counsels representing the petitioners who opposed demolition of Errum Manzil building, to explain the grounds regarding their contention that Errum Manzil was a heritage structure.

The State government had claimed that the subject building was not a heritage structure as per the “Telangana Heritage (Protection, preservation, conservation and maintenance) Act, 2017 and that it has deleted the Regulation No 13 of the HUDA zoning regulations through GO 183 issued on December 7, 2015 for the purpose, the bench reminded.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, dealt with PILs filed separately by professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, Dr Lubna Sarwath, social activist, OM Debara, president of Confederation of voluntary association, and J Shankar, PhD student from OU, seeking direction to the State not to demolish the Errum Manzil building. Another PIL was also filed by few, who claimed themselves as legal heirs of the Nawab who built the Errum Manzil, seeking a direction to State government not to demolish the ‘heritage structure’.

The bench posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing.