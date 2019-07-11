Home States Telangana

Man abandons teen wife in Telangana after money from state government delayed

19-year-old Chevuti Saritha now lives in a tin-roofed shed in her native village, Kondayapalli, uncertain about her future.

Published: 11th July 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Saritha stands in front of her run-down house at Kondayapalli in Karimnagar district

Saritha stands in front of her run-down house at Kondayapalli in Karimnagar district | Express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Nineteen-year-old Chevuti Saritha, who married V Ramesh, of Gudipeta in Mallial mandal in Jagtial district, has been left to fend for herself after her husband abandoned her about six months ago since her relatives could not get Kalyana Lakshmi money from the government. The girl’s parents had promised to pay the money as dowry.

Saritha now lives in a tin-roofed shed in her native village, Kondayapalli, uncertain about her future. At the time of her wedding, Saritha’s relatives and the villagers promised the boy that the government’s incentive of Rs 1,00,116 payable to a Hindu bride at the time of marriage would be paid to him as dowry. It’s been nearly a year since the wedding, but the money remains elusive.

Saritha’s mother died due to ill health and her father, Pentaiah, has deserted her. He went to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra in search of a job, and though he returned recently, has not been of much help to his two daughters due to his poor health.

His younger daughter, Vanitha, is pursuing her SSC now. The two girls have been eking out a living by rolling beedis. “I want to be with my husband, but am yet to get the Kalyana Lakshmi cheque from the government. Unless I pay him the (dowry) money, he will not accept me,” Saritha said.

She, however, isn’t the only one to suffer due to the delay in payment of Kalyana Lakshmi incentives. About six beneficiaries in the village are waiting for their cheques to arrive.

Village revenue officer V Srinivas said the delay was because the model code of conduct was in force. “Because of this, Kalyana Lakhsmi has been kept on hold. I will bring Saritha’s case to govt notice,” he said.

Saritha’s relatives and community members bore her wedding expenses of Rs 40,000. For six months, her husband Ramesh waited, but subsequently began harassing her, and finally left her to her fate in Kondayapalli. Saritha had completed her Intermediate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana husband Kalyana Lakshmi money Telangana Kalyana Lakshmi delay Husband abandons wife
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp