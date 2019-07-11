Home States Telangana

Over 16,000 engineering seats lie vacant in private colleges of Telangana

Scenario was much better in 14 engineering colleges run by the state government universities as 3,069 seats of the total 3,071 were filled.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering aspirants on their way to an exam centre

Representational image (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Engineering seems to be losing its sheen in Telangana as 16,432 engineering seats remained vacant after the first phase of EAMCET counselling.

As per the release by TS EAMCET convener on Wednesday, of the 62,373 seats under the convener quota in 169 private engineering colleges, only 45,943 seats have been filled and 16,430 seats remained vacant. Only in 36 private engineering colleges, all the seats were filled after the first phase of counselling.  This is the scenario after close to half of the students who qualified in the TS EAMCET did not even bother to apply for counselling to get an engineering seat. A total of 93,943 students qualified in TS EAMCET of which only 53,934 applied for certificate verification and 52,268 exercised options.

The highest percentage of seats remained in mechanical engineering at around 50.5 per cent, followed by electrical and electronics(45 per cent), civil engineering (42 per cent) and industrial production (41 per cent).

However, the scenario was much better in 14 engineering colleges run by various State government universities, as 3,069 seats of the total 3,071 were filled after the first phase. It may be mentioned here that around 3,499 students gave options but were not allotted seat in any college.

B Pharm course much worse

The case with B Pharm course is much worse as 97 per cent of the undergraduate seats in pharmacy colleges of the State remained vacant after the first phase of counselling. Of the 112 private pharmacy colleges offering 3,200 seats, a meagre 61 seats were filled. In the three government pharmacy colleges, of the 80 seats only 26 seats were filled. The case with Pharm D course is equally pathetic.

Of the 535 seats in 54 colleges that offer Pharm.D course, only 30 were filled. Students who have been allotted engineering seats in the counselling need to log on to the TS EAMCET website and do self-reporting by July 15, failing which the provisional allotment of the student to a college will get cancelled

Comments(2)

  • Eran
    Unemployment
    12 hours ago reply

  • Eran
    Vacant seat will rise further as parents now don't want to waste money on poor quality candidates
    1 day ago reply
