Home States Telangana

Rs 834 crore for new rail lines in Telangana

In addition to budgetary grants, South Central Railways has been given Rs 900 crore for under-construction lines.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Railway Station

Secunderabad Railway Station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As much as Rs 834 crore has been allocated to South Central Railways (SCR), earmarked as budgetary grants for new lines. A total of Rs 900 crore has been allocated for new under-construction lines pertaining to Telangana.

For the new line between Akanapet and Medak, which was sanctioned in 2012-13, Rs 20 crore has been allocated. The 17-km-long proposed line is estimated to cost around Rs 118 crore - 50 per cent of the project cost will be shared by the government of Telangana, which includes the cost of land.

Another Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the new line project of Manoharabad Kothapalli that was sanctioned in 2006-2007. The 150-km-long line will cost around 1,160 crores. The first phase of the project, from Manoharabad to Gajwel, covering a distance of 32 km, is nearing completion.

A new line between Munirabad and Mahbubnagar, that will cover a distance of 246 km and was envisioned in 1997-98, has been allocated Rs 275 crore. It may be noted that only 66 km of the proposed line lies in Telangana. It is expected to cost around Rs 645 crore in total.

Meanwhile, around Rs 405 crore has been allocated for the new line between Bhadrachalam and Sattupalli. The project was proposed in 2011-11. The 56-km-long line is estimated to cost Rs 704 crore. It will be built jointly by Railways and Singareni Collieries.

Another inter-State project between Telangana and Maharashtra, between Kazipet and Balaharshah, has been allotted Rs 265 crore. The project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 202 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,063 crore. The sections between Raghavapuram and Potkapalli, Bisugir Sharif and Uppal, and Wirur and Manikgarh, covering a length of 66 km, are nearing completion.

ISRDC given full powers

Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), the special purpose vehicle of the Ministry of Railways which will be redeveloping Secunderabad railway station, has been entrusted with a huge amount of power to complete the project. Officials of South Central Railways (SCR) told Express that IRSDC can set up its own fund by raising money from financial institutions. It can also take up facility management of a station, where redevelopment may not be required.

As of now, the Railway Ministry has asked the IRSDC to undertake a techno-economic feasibility study and take up associated schemes, master plans and business plans to undertake redevelopment of railway stations and associated railway land. “While carrying out the studies and preparing requisite master plans, IRSDC shall interact closely with concerned Zonal Railways/Divisions and local authorities while preparing requisite master plans,” an SCR official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation Limited South Central Railways Telangana railway lines
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp