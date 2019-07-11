Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao advocates ‘tri-policy’ to achieve qualitative governance

During a meeting, the CM has asked officials to implement Rural, Urban and Revenue policies through which qualitative governance could be provided.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:31 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday suggested the officials concerned to follow “tri-policy” to achieve qualitative governance in the State. Speaking at a review meeting on the proposed New Municipal Act at Pragathi Bhavan here, the chief minister said that by strictly implementing the three policies — the Telangana Rural policy, the Urban policy and the Revenue policy — qualitative governance could be provided in the State.

Rao said that the Telangana Rural policy should be aimed at providing relief to people from various problems and issues. The Revenue policy should be devoid of any bribes and the Urban policy should be aimed at zero corruption.

“We have achieved a separate State. Similarly, we have implemented a slew of social welfare schemes and measures successfully after coming to power. We have overcome critical problems like lack of drinking water, shortage of power and lack of irrigation. Now, we have to focus on the development of rural and urban areas in the State,” the chief minister said.

“We have enacted a strong Panchayat Raj Act. Now, village development is taking place. We are going to see a positive change in the villages in three months. We fought elections in rural Telangana and won. The people gave us a landslide majority in the Legislative Assembly polls. We have taken up the overall welfare scheme. The government has decided to bring in qualitative change to pay as gratitude to the people,” the chief minister said.

Eradicate corruption

Rao further said that the New Municipal Act should be implemented to eradicate corruption in civic bodies.“People are expecting the best policies from the government. People should also get benefits from the best policies. The New Municipal Act should be made to serve the people and to take care of their problems and issues. The Act should be stringent and help in developing towns in a better manner. The new Act should be made with all seriousness and commitment and should not be taken in a lighter vein,” the chief minister said. Chandrasekhar Rao also instructed the officials to organise an orientation-cum-training programme for the municipal commissioners to create awareness about the new Act, once it is enacted.

TS to support Inter-state Water Bill

HYDERABAD: Telangana State government has decided to support the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill, 2019 is intended for adjudication of disputes relating to waters of inter-state rivers. The Bill is also aimed at constituting a single tribunal with different benches along with fixation of strict timelines for adjudication, resulting in expeditious resolution of disputes. The TRS government supported the single tribunal idea and also demanded expediting the cases in the tribunal

