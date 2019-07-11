Telangana formulating own export promotion strategy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State is coming up with its own export promotion strategy soon, said Principal Secretary of Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan. Participating in the seminar on export opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), here, on Wednesday, Ranjan said that the State government is finalising the export promotion strategy and is trying to better its position from the top 5 to the top 3 in exports. He said that the service exports were the major exports from the State and granite exports stood in second position, which accounted to 70 per cent of the total exports from the country.