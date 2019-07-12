CM KCR to visit Nalgonda soon: Telangana Education Minister Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, who has taken a special interest in the development of Nalgonda, will be visiting the town soon.

While inaugurating a pump house at the drinking water pipeline facility, constructed a cost of Rs 60 crores, at Udayasamudhram reservoir here under Amruth scheme, he said that the chief minister will soon visit Nalgonda town to inaugurate a medical college and also to review town development.

Jagadish Reddy also laid the foundation for a service road at Charlapally village.