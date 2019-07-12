Govt finalising modalities for crop loan waiver: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for implementation of farm loan waiver.

Addressing a meeting after releasing the handbook of agriculture officers at Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said that the farm loan waiver would be implemented shortly. In an indirect attack on the Congress leaders who criticised the government over the implementation of crop loan waiver, Niranjan Reddy recalled that the “State government implemented Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes on its own without any demands from the farmers”.

“Did the Congress leaders demand them? he wondered. The minister said that there was no need for the government to implement the schemes as demanded by the Opposition. The Minister congratulated the Telangana Agriculture Officers Association for bringing out a comprehensive handbook on the details of the agriculture department.

‘Govt will act tough’

Responding to the suggestions made by the retired agriculture officers, Niranjan Reddy said that the State government would act tough with those who were selling the spurious seeds.Stating that the issue of promotions in the Agriculture Department would be looked into, he said: “We will constitute a committee to look into the issue.”