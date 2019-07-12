Home States Telangana

Govt finalising modalities for crop loan waiver: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for implementation of farm loan waiver.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for implementation of farm loan waiver.

Addressing a meeting after releasing the handbook of agriculture officers at Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said that the farm loan waiver would be implemented shortly. In an indirect attack on the Congress leaders who criticised the government over the implementation of crop loan waiver, Niranjan Reddy recalled that the “State government implemented Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes on its own without any demands from the farmers”.

“Did the Congress leaders demand them? he wondered. The minister said that there was no need for the government to implement the schemes as demanded by the Opposition. The Minister congratulated the Telangana Agriculture Officers Association for bringing out a comprehensive handbook on the details of the agriculture department.

‘Govt will act tough’

Responding to the suggestions made by the retired agriculture officers, Niranjan Reddy said that the State government would act tough with those who were selling the spurious seeds.Stating that the issue of promotions in the Agriculture Department would be looked into, he said: “We will constitute a committee to look into the issue.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Telangana farm loan waiver Rythu Bandhu Rythu Bhima KCR
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp