Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another figure put out by the Central government has brought to the fore again, the issue of rapidly depleting groundwater levels in Telangana.

As per the data collected by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), the groundwater levels in the State this year is worse than the average groundwater level of the last decade (2009-2018).

The CGWB collected groundwater data from 557 wells in the State. When the groundwater data from these wells collected during the pre-monsoon season this year, as compared to their average groundwater levels for the period 2009-2018 collected during the same season, it was found that there is a decline in 366 wells (or 66 per cent of all wells).

Improvement in groundwater levels was observed only in 188 wells (34 per cent) whereas there was no change in three wells. This data was presented as a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by the Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

When contacted, Telangana groundwater department Director, Dr Pandith Madhnure said, “There has been a fall in groundwater levels this year compared to the decadal levels. The seriousness of the situation can be understood by the fact that decadal data also includes years when the monsoon was good and there was an improvement of groundwater levels,” he said.

According to State groundwater department, the State received 18 per cent less rainfall than normal in 2018-19 as it received 738mm rain against the normal of 904mm.

The rapid decline in groundwater levels is not limited only to Telangana as the CGWB data presented in the LS shows that of the 13,628 wells monitored in the country by CGWB, fall in groundwater levels this year was recorded in 8,357 wells.