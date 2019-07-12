Keshampet Tahsildar who was awarded as best tahsildar two years ago, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, who arrested Keshampet tahsildar V Lavanya for possessing illegal assets, was produced before the court on Thursday which sent her to 14-day judicial remand.

The ACB officials have also kept a vigil on her husband Venkat, who is an employee in the municipal department. He is now absconding. According to sources, Keshampet tahsildar office staff including the VROs were involved in collecting mamools from people for doing official favours under the direction of Lavanya and the staff used to share the money collected among themselves. The major share used to go to Lavanya, who ironically was honoured with best tahsildar award for her ‘meritorious service’ in the revenue department.