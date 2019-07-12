Telangana government orders regularisation of residential and commercial government lands 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on July 11 issued orders regularising the residential and commercial lands of government, which were occupied by citizens in the coal mine area. The lands up to 100 yards will be regularised free of cost.

Regularisation of encroachments in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) lands has been pending for a long time. The encroached lands belonged to SCCL. The SCCL recently handed over the lands to the State government. Thus, the government issued orders to the respective district Collectors to regularise the lands.

The government also removed the condition of ten years’ time for regularising the lands under BPL category and permitted the district Collectors to invite new applications from the encroachers for regularisation of residential and commercial encroachments. The regularisation will be completed within six months.