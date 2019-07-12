Home States Telangana

Telangana urban government schools benefit little from appointments by Teacher Recruitment Test

Though the appointment of teachers through TRT is underway after much delay, this will not have any impact on the teacher crunch in government schools.

Published: 12th July 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the appointment of teachers through TRT is underway after much delay, this will not have any impact on the teacher crunch in government schools.

With most of the posts for which recruitment is taking place are for Zilla Parishad schools, which are concentrated in rural areas, and a small number for schools in agency areas, while government schools in towns and cities stand to benefit very little from the TRT.

With nearly 30,000 vacancies in government schools, the government sought to recruit only  8,792, of which majority posts 5,415 secondary grade teachers had to be held back because of ongoing court cases.

“Poor recruitment of teachers is driving students away from government to private schools. But the government says there are not enough students and hence schools will be shut down or merged. The government is indirectly encouraging private education,”  M Veerachary, general secretary, Government Teacher Association, remarked. It was in 2001 that the government had decided to shuffle teachers of two types of school, a move that evoked a lot of resistance from the teaching community and eventually could not stand legal scrutiny. But the teachers were never transferred back.

“Before TRT counselling process gets over we want repatriation of all such teachers, they need to be brought back to their parent organisations,” said Rama Laxman, a teacher. R Sarvotham Reddy, president of Progressive Recognised Teachers Union, Telangana.

Teachers seek promotion before appointments

After staging protests seeking TRT appointments, govt teachers are now demanding that the promotion of teachers should also be made simultaneously. It was in 2014 that teachers had last been promoted. Now, with TRT appointments are underway for Grade 2 or School Assistant posts, teachers who have been working for the past 10-20 years and are currently in grade 3 are sore that the new recruits would become their seniors.  “We have thousands of vacancies, but instead of promoting on the basis of seniority and then recruiting teachers for junior posts, ” M Veerachary, general secretary, GTA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government school Telangana government teachers Telangana teacher recruitment test Telangana TRT
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp