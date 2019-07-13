Technical committee inspects Telangana Secretariat

Home States Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao showing the design of the proposed Telangana Secretariat complex at a media conference in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Technical Committee, constituted by the Cabinet Sub-committee on the construction of a new Secretariat, on Friday inspected the buildings in the current Secretariat complex. The current complex will be demolished soon, with a new state-of-the-art complex set to take its place.

The committee, headed by Roads and Buildings Engineer-in-Chief I Ganapathi Reddy, collected details of the status of existing buildings, safety features and their lifespan. Other members of the committee included P Ravinder Rao (ENC of Roads and Buildings), C Muralidhar (Irrigation ENC) and M Satyanarayana Reddy (Panchayat Raj ENC).The committee also examined the need to expand the size Secretariat complex. To this effect, once buildings belong to power utility companies located behind C-Block are acquired by the government, the road behind the Secretariat will be closed for security reasons, said sources.

The State government has, in principal, decided to demolish ten blocks of the existing Secretariat. Temporarily, its offices will be moved to the nearby BRKR Bhavan. The technical committee has also tasked with examining the Errum Manzil, where the government proposes to build the Assembly and Council buildings. The committee will submit its report to the Cabinet sub-committee, which in turn would present it to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

New Secretariat by June 2, 2020?

Sources said the government is planning to get the Secretariat built by June 2, 2020, what will be the sixth anniversary of Telangana formation. “It will take six months to a year’s time to construct the complex. It will have a carpet area of six lakh square feet,” said an official.

