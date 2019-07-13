Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief welcomes former AP CM N Bhaskar Rao into party

Rao had, in fact, tried to join the BJP when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, a BJP release quoted him as saying.

Published: 13th July 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined BJP in the presence of its president Amit Shah, was welcomed into the party by Telangana BJP president K Laxman here on Friday.

Shah had recently asked him to join the party, Rao said on the occasion. Rao had, in fact, tried to join the BJP when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, a BJP release quoted him as saying.

Bhaskar Rao, who had joined BJP during Shah's visit to the city last week, said he would toil as an ordinary worker to strengthen the party. 

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation, led by party MLC N Ramachander Rao, met Chief Secretary S K Joshi Friday and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation demanded that the state public service commission release a calendar for recruitment and that a white paper be released, giving the number of vacancies in each government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nadendla Bhaskar Rao Undivided Andhra CM
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp