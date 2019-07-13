Telangana BJP chief welcomes former AP CM N Bhaskar Rao into party

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined BJP in the presence of its president Amit Shah, was welcomed into the party by Telangana BJP president K Laxman here on Friday.

Shah had recently asked him to join the party, Rao said on the occasion. Rao had, in fact, tried to join the BJP when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, a BJP release quoted him as saying.

Bhaskar Rao, who had joined BJP during Shah's visit to the city last week, said he would toil as an ordinary worker to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation, led by party MLC N Ramachander Rao, met Chief Secretary S K Joshi Friday and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation demanded that the state public service commission release a calendar for recruitment and that a white paper be released, giving the number of vacancies in each government.