Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leader questions need for river linking

BJP leader Karuna Gopal questioned the government’s plans to pump river water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers to urban and rural areas of Telangana. 

Published: 14th July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP

Telangana BJP (File Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking into consideration the state’s receding groundwater levels and drinking water crisis, BJP leader Karuna Gopal questioned the government’s plans to pump river water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers to urban and rural areas of Telangana. 

Gopal said Hyderabad was parched in spite of the surplus water the city receives. Calling it an unnecessary step and a massive wastage of infrastructure and electricity, she said, “Fix your institutions by improving the coverage of water supply infrastructure from 70 per cent to 100 per cent. Reduce your T&D losses from 60 per cent to 20 per cent. Control illegal theft of water and punish the tanker mafia.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP Telangana government Telangana river linking Godavari Krishna Karuna Gopal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp