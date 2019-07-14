Telangana BJP leader questions need for river linking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking into consideration the state’s receding groundwater levels and drinking water crisis, BJP leader Karuna Gopal questioned the government’s plans to pump river water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers to urban and rural areas of Telangana.

Gopal said Hyderabad was parched in spite of the surplus water the city receives. Calling it an unnecessary step and a massive wastage of infrastructure and electricity, she said, “Fix your institutions by improving the coverage of water supply infrastructure from 70 per cent to 100 per cent. Reduce your T&D losses from 60 per cent to 20 per cent. Control illegal theft of water and punish the tanker mafia.”