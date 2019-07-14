Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy slams govt for ‘hurried’ urban body polls

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday accused the State government of trying to conduct the municipal elections in an unnecessarily hurried manner.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress leaders stage a protest in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress leaders stage a protest in Hyderabad (File Phot| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday accused the State government of trying to conduct the municipal elections in an unnecessarily hurried manner.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, former minister and senior party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said the High Court has given time till October for elections to urban local bodies (ULB). “But the government, with mala fide intentions, wants the elections to be held within a month,” he said .

Reddy said the delimitation of wards was done in a clandestine manner. “The High Court has stayed the elections at Bhainsa and Shamshabad municipalities until due process is followed with respect to the delimitation exercise. More such cases will be filed against delimitation of wards in the future as well,” he said.

The senior Congress leader wondered why the government was bringing a new Municipal Act and not conducting polls with the existing Act instead. TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, who has been appointed in-charge for Rangareddy district for the elections, said he would soon hold a meeting with leaders in Ibrahimpatnam.

On the government’s plan to construct a new Secretariat and Assembly, he said, “The government is unnecessarily demolishing the existing buildings. The people should show their disapproval by voting against TRS candidates in the elections.”Meanwhile, TPCC’s OBC department said it had decided to take up agitation for the implementation of 34 per cent reservations in the upcoming municipal elections. 

TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Marri Shashidhar Reddy urban local bodies (ULB) TRS
